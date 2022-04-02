Racist attack at Aarschot station: attackers’ sentence confirmed by Court of Appeal

On August 26, 2018, the teenager was waiting for a train to Leuven on the platform of Aarschot station when two women and a man attacked him. During the fracas one of the two women uttered a racial slur. The teenager was then pushed onto the rail tracks, where the fight continued. The two women continued to make derogatory comments throughout.

The victim's older sister had tried to intervene to help him back onto the platform, but she was also beaten up.

The assailants were identified thanks to a video shot by the victim’s sister.

In June 2020, the Leuven Criminal Court sentenced the assailants and found that the explicitly racist comments that had been made during the attack could not be dissociated from the act of violence perpetrated.

Two of the three defendants decided to appeal. However, the Court of Appeal in Brussels followed the judgment of the court in Louvain.

The Inter-federal Ant-Discrimination Centre Unia was a civil party in the case. In a press release Unia said that it is satisfied that the racist motive was retained as an aggravating circumstance in the Court of Appeal’s judgement.