Ramadan starts today

The decision that Ramadan should start on 2 April came after a meeting of the Council of Theologians on Friday evening. The Council of Theologians is linked to the Executive of Belgian Muslim (EBM) that is the body that represents Muslims in Belgium.

In a statement released on Friday evening the Executive wrote "The EBM wishes the whole Muslim population in Belgium every happiness and hopes that this blessed month will be marked by wisdom, patience and solidarity after two years that were marked by the coronavirus pandemic and the caution that it demanded”.

During Ramadan Muslims are not allowed to eat, drink, smoke or have sexual relations between sunrise and sunset. Some exceptions are made, for example in the case of certain medical conditions. The end of Ramadan will be celebrated on Sunday 1 May.

When deciding the exact date on which Ramadan begins and ends the visibility of the new moon is taken into consideration. Consequently, Ramadan sometimes starts on different days in different countries as the moon needs to be visible.