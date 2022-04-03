A busy night for fruit farmers
As had been forecast temperatures fell to well bellow freezing on Saturday night. With many fruit trees already in bloom the sudden return to sub-zero night temperatures was nothing short of a nightmare for fruit farmers. Once blossoms have frozen, they will no longer produce any fruit.
Flemish fruit farmers did all they could to prevent the blossoms on their trees from freezing. Heat jets and other forms heating were used in an effort to prevent the blossoms from freezing.
This was particularly an issue for cherry growers as many cherry trees are already in bloom. Apple and pear trees come into bloom later and as a result last night’s frost will have done little to damage them.