Flanders to get it own Gamehub

The gaming industry is doing better and better, both in Flanders and worldwide. Between 2017 and 2020 the number of Belgian game companies increased from 65 to 84. Most of these are in Flanders. Worldwide, the total turnover of computer game companies increased by 52% to almost 180 billion euro.

Recently the Flemish Government approved the proposals in Mr Dalle’s "Level Up Vlaanderen" vision document. One of the document’s aims is to better use the potential of the Flemish gaming industry. The document contains a total of 25 proposals.

One of the greatest challenges face by the computer game industry in Flanders is finding sufficent financial means to allow it to bring its projects to fruition. Consequently, the Flemish Audiovisual Fund (VAF)’s Game Fund’s budget is set to increase. This year a relaunch will see a one-off increase in the budget to 2.9 million euro. From next year there will be a structural increase in the Fund’s budget from 1.7 to 2.7 million euro.

In addition to this a Flemish Gamehub will be set up, the aim of which is provide a location where developpers can work together and exchange ideas. The Media Minister says that this should become the “beating heart” of the game industry in Flanders. Mr Dalle adds that examples from other countries prove the worth of such a hub. It is hoped that work on setting up the hub will start in the autumn.