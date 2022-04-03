Flemish PM hopes to strengthen ties between Flanders and South Africa

Currently, around 8,000 Belgians (most of whom Flemings) live in South Africa. This makes the country the third most important destination for immigration from Belgium outside of Europe (after the USA and Canada).

Meanwhile, many Flemish companies do business with South Africa. The Flemish coalition agreement states that South Africa is a country that will be considered for development aid, but rather a nation with whom cooperation must focus on economic, cultural and political relations.

During his week-long stay in South Africa, Mr Jambon will visit Pretoria, Johannesburg and Cape Town. In addition to meetings with politicians, Mr Jambon will also meet with academics and figures from the world of culture.

A significant number of the meetings Mr Jambon will have will be with businesspeople. Many Flemish companies are active in South Africa. The biscuit maker Lotus has production facilities there and Flemish ports also maintain close links with the ports in South Africa.