Flemish PM hopes to strengthen ties between Flanders and South Africa
The Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon (nationalist) leaves for a week-long working visit to South Africa today. Mr Jambon's programme includes meetings with politicians, businesspeople and those active in the world of culture in the Rainbow Nation.
Mr Jan Jambon is not the first Flemish PM to visit South Africa. Since the end of apartheid, virtually all of his predecessors have done so. Relations between Flanders and South Africa are good. As well as South Africa’s historical links to The Netherlands, Afrikaans that evolved from Dutch is the 3rd most spoken mother-tongue in the country (ahead of English) with almost 7 million native-speakers and many more that speak it as a second or third language.
This has meant that there have always been cultural links between Flanders (and The Netherlands) and South Africa and that many Flemings visit the country as tourists.
Currently, around 8,000 Belgians (most of whom Flemings) live in South Africa. This makes the country the third most important destination for immigration from Belgium outside of Europe (after the USA and Canada).
Meanwhile, many Flemish companies do business with South Africa. The Flemish coalition agreement states that South Africa is a country that will be considered for development aid, but rather a nation with whom cooperation must focus on economic, cultural and political relations.
During his week-long stay in South Africa, Mr Jambon will visit Pretoria, Johannesburg and Cape Town. In addition to meetings with politicians, Mr Jambon will also meet with academics and figures from the world of culture.
A significant number of the meetings Mr Jambon will have will be with businesspeople. Many Flemish companies are active in South Africa. The biscuit maker Lotus has production facilities there and Flemish ports also maintain close links with the ports in South Africa.