Man dies in house fire in Ronse
An 80-year-old man has died in a house fire in the East Flemish town of Ronse. Such was the extent of the fire that happened on Saturday night that the house is now been rendered unstable. The East Flemish Judicial Authorities say that the house is on the route of today’s Tour of Flanders cycle race.
The Judicial Authorities also say that there are clear indications that the fire was started deliberately. Suicide has not been ruled out as possible motive. The Judicial Authorities have appointed a fire expert to aid them with their investigation.
The house is on the Kruisstraat in Ronse. Today’s Tour of Flanders cycle race is due to pass through the Kruisstraat. The Fire Service and the race organisers are in talks to decide whether the race can safely pass by the house.