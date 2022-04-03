Man dies in house fire in Ronse

The Judicial Authorities also say that there are clear indications that the fire was started deliberately. Suicide has not been ruled out as possible motive. The Judicial Authorities have appointed a fire expert to aid them with their investigation.

The house is on the Kruisstraat in Ronse. Today’s Tour of Flanders cycle race is due to pass through the Kruisstraat. The Fire Service and the race organisers are in talks to decide whether the race can safely pass by the house.