Mathieu van der Poel wins the Tour of Flanders
The Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) has won this year’s Tour of Flanders cycle race. Sunday’s victory was the Dutch cyclist’s second Tour of Flanders win. In what was his debut in the Tour of Flanders Tadej Pogacar made an impression on all the climbs. However, in what was a chaotic climax to the race van der Poel kept his cool. A disappointed Pogacar didn't even finish in the top 3 podium. Dylan Teuns was the best Belgian in 6th place.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) took a heart-in-the-mouth victory at the Tour of Flanders after the most bizarre of ‘sprint’ finishes involving Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
The duo had a huge lead in the home straight but, as Pogacar refused to do another turn, the pace almost slowed to a halt – inviting Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) and Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) back into the showdown.
When Van der Poel belatedly launched his sprint, Van Baarle had hauled himself alongside the Belgian as a huge upset beckoned, but ultimately the 2020 champion proved too strong in the closing metres.
Incredibly, a visibly frustrated Pogacar came home fourth in what for so long was a two-horse race.
Mathieu van der Poel completed the race in 6 hours, 18 minutes and 30 seconds.