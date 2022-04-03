Mathieu van der Poel wins the Tour of Flanders

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) took a heart-in-the-mouth victory at the Tour of Flanders after the most bizarre of ‘sprint’ finishes involving Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

The duo had a huge lead in the home straight but, as Pogacar refused to do another turn, the pace almost slowed to a halt – inviting Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) and Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) back into the showdown.

When Van der Poel belatedly launched his sprint, Van Baarle had hauled himself alongside the Belgian as a huge upset beckoned, but ultimately the 2020 champion proved too strong in the closing metres.

Incredibly, a visibly frustrated Pogacar came home fourth in what for so long was a two-horse race.

Mathieu van der Poel completed the race in 6 hours, 18 minutes and 30 seconds.