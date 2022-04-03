Property developer robbed of 350,000-euro watch

The robbery happened at around 6:45pm on the Zandvoortstraat in Ostend. The muggers threatened Mr Versluys with a weapon and used pepper spray in order to get him to part with his valuable wristwatch. He was struck several times by his attackers. They are still at large and are now the subject of a criminal investigation launched by the West Flemish Judicial Authorities.

The wristwatch that was stolen is a Richard Mille Rm 11-03 Titanium. Only a few of the 350,000 watches have been made. This mean that as well as being very expensive they are also highly sought-after collectors’ items.

Het Laatste Nieuws reports that Mr Versluys bought the watch as an investment and had never expected to be robbed while he was at his own company.

Bart Versluys is the CEO of the property development company Groep Versluys. His company is especially active in the towns and villages along the West Flemish coast. Mr Versluys collaborates closely with another well-known Flemish businessman, Marc Coucke. Last year they bought La Réserve, a large hotel in the upmarket resort of Knokke. When they bought the hotel, they announced that they would be investing 7 million euro to upgrade the hotel during the coming years.