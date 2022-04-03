Two girls die in a house fire in Comines-Warneton
Two girls have died in a fire in the Hainaut municipality of Comines-Warneton. The Judicial Authorities say that the girls were aged 10 and 12. The fire broke out at around 8am on Saturday and engulfed the terraced house in the hamlet of Le Bizet. Fire fighters from Comines and Mouscron (both Hainaut) received assistance from fire crews from West Flanders and from across the border in France.
Celine Carette of the Tournai Division of the Mons (Hainaut) Public Prosecutor’s Office told journalists that “7 people, 2 adults and 5 children, lived at the house. 2 girls aged 10 and 12 didn’t survive”.
The girls’ parents and the other children in house were able to escape the blaze.
"Given the situation the parents didn’t want to be taken to hospital and wished to stay where they were”, Ms Carette said.
It is still unclear what caused the fire. A fire investigation expert has been appointed to help with the investigation.