Two girls die in a house fire in Comines-Warneton

Celine Carette of the Tournai Division of the Mons (Hainaut) Public Prosecutor’s Office told journalists that “7 people, 2 adults and 5 children, lived at the house. 2 girls aged 10 and 12 didn’t survive”.

The girls’ parents and the other children in house were able to escape the blaze.

"Given the situation the parents didn’t want to be taken to hospital and wished to stay where they were”, Ms Carette said.

It is still unclear what caused the fire. A fire investigation expert has been appointed to help with the investigation.