Belgian PM calls for punishment of “Bucha war crimes”

Photos and videos taken in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, now abandoned by Russian forces, have been flashed round the world. The images show bodies in mass graves, but also bodies of civilians lying in the street or in houses. Some citizens had their hands tied behind their backs suggesting they were executed as Russian forces withdrew. Belgian premier Alexander De Croo, speaking on behalf of the Belgian nation, has now joined the international condemnation of these atrocities. “Belgium fully supports the International Criminal Court in its important work ahead” Mr De Croo posted.

The Belgian leader wants the International Criminal Court based in The Hague, which looks into allegations of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, to investigate the latest evidence. The court first initiated an investigation into war crimes after Russia invaded Ukraine over a month ago.