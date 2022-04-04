Belgian waffle baking record comes home to Limburg

300 volunteers stepped up to bring the record to Limburg. They made use of 36 waffle irons, broke 10,000 eggs and employed 380 buckets of waffle dough. In all 2,700 kilos of ingredients went into this gigantic effort. The school’s target of baking 25,000 waffles was easily exceeded.

It was pupils who saw the eggs were shattered, while volunteers baked around the clock.

The PA’s Vanessa Broux concedes the preparations for the record-breaking attempt were exhausting: “But it was worth it” she told VRT.

“We are proud of our school slogan: Believe in yourself. A world champion lurks inside every one of us”.

Clearly, failure was not an option.

The 26,200 waffles are all being handed out. Local people are being treated and everybody who contributed to the record-breaking attempt is getting a pile of truly delicious Belgian waffles! Well done!