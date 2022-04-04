Child minder’s licence revoked after 2-year-old in her care fell on his head in the shower

The childminder had put the boy into the shower to wash. In an interview with the daily De Standaard the children’s agency says that the women’s actions were didactically incorrect.

The woman looked after a total of 7 young children and her childcare facility was part of Machelen (the municipality in which Diegem is located) Council’s Childminders’ Service network. Kind en Gezin says that after last summer’s incident the municipal authorities in Machelen failed to carry out sufficient follow-up checks on the childminder. Consequently, the children’s agency has decided to revoke the women’s licence indefinitely.

The Alderman responsible for childcare provision in Machelen Magda Geeroms (nationalist) told VRT News that she doesn’t understand why Kind en Gezin has waited until now to revoke the licence, particularly as there have been no new incidents involving the childminder.

“The incident happened last August. That is 8 months ago. I know that the municipal authorities have been keeping tabs on her a bit, but there have been no more serious incidents reported”.

Ms Geeroms added that the immediate closure of crèche causes several practical problems. “This is not only an issue for the parents, but also for the childminder who feels like she is being branded a criminal”.

The 7 children that had been cared for by the childminder will be looked after by other childminders in the Diegem area. We were unable to contact the childminder whose licence has been revoked.