Halle is getting ready for its Bluebell Festival

The flowers normally come into bloom during the second half of April. The carpet of purple flowers attracts thousands of visitors from far and wide. Around 40 volunteers will work to ensure that everything runs smoothly.

The wild bluebell is a small, unique and fragile little flower. At just a few locations in our region are they so great in numbers that once a year they transform the ground in areas of woodland into an enchanting floral carpet. This is the case in the Hallerbos during the latter half of April.

Thousands of visitors’ flock to the Hallerbos to see what is one of nature’s wonders. After two years of strict coronavirus restrictions the local authority and the Flemish Nature and Woodland Agency expect that to be high visitor number this year. They have joined forced to ensure that everything goes to plan.

They will deploy 40 volunteers that will be on hand to ensure that visitors are able to find the spots where the bluebells are at their best or to help those that are lost in the woods to find their way. Visitors that wish to can take a flyer on which a map with walks in the Hallerbos has been printed.

Other volunteers will clear litter and make sure that the visitors stays and the paths so that they don’t trample the plants.