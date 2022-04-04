King Filip at thrift store

It all started as a bit of a joke. The thrift store manager quipped with a customer that he was even expecting King Filip to walk through the door one day after the customer had questioned the quality of his wares. The customer wouldn’t have it and insisted the king was used to better stuff. “A recycle shop would be below him” the customer insisted.

The manager was left with a no-sale and his thoughts and finally concluded he would take a chance and see if the King of Belgians would accept an invitation. He wrote off to the Palace in faraway Brussels. To his great delight the king accepted.

“He was sincere in his interest” Manager Feys told VRT after the visit. “He had a laugh and spoke with everybody. It was a fantastic experience for all the staff. He knew an awful lot about the store. He had clearly done his homework”.

But did the king buy anything? Unfortunately not. “I’m not looking for purchases today” the king told the manager. Clearly, that would have been against royal protocol.

Flemish recycle shops give items their owners no longer need a new life and offer employment to people who may have a harder time on the regular labour market.