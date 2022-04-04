Police break up rave at holiday home

The holiday home was let via social media. The people renting the accommodation suggested they were a young couple with a baby, but in actual fact they had plans to stage a rave party.

300 revellers were present when local police intervened and broke up the party on Saturday night. The proprietors have filed a complaint with the judicial authorities after they discovered their property had been turned onto a tip.

The police say this is no isolated occurrence. There have been similar complaints from proprietors in neighbouring municipalities after parties were organised. The police believe some organisation is behind the staging of these parties: all proprietors were led to believe a young couple was renting their holiday home. Instead hundreds of youngsters turn up. The scam is being linked to a shortage of party venues after many closed due to the pandemic.