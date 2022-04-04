PostNL Belgium’s CEO and his deputy to remain in custody after appeal is lodged against their release

At the beginning of last week, The Antwerp Federal Judicial Police raided PostNL's depots in Willebroek, Wommelgem and Turnhout as part of an investigation into undeclared work. A total of nine people were detained, six of whom were released after a few hours.

The CEO of the PostNL’s Belgian operation and two executives, including PostNL Belgium’s second-in-command, remained in custody. At the end of last week, a court in Mechelen (Antwerp Province) decided that they too could be released. In the case of the CEO his release from prison would be subject to several conditions. He had to remain available for the police and was not allowed to have contact with other people involved the case.

An appeal has now been lodged by the Labour Auditor against the release of the CEO and his second-in-command. The indictment chamber will now rule on their further detention within 15 days. The third person that was be held in custody, the site manager of the depot at Willebroek, has already been released.

The three men are suspected of human trafficking, of leading a criminal organisation and of illegally employing others. The latter charge means that PostNL can be held responsible for subcontractors employing undeclared staff. The investigation against PostNL is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, PostNL’s depots at Willebroek and Wommelgem remain closed as they have been sealed by the Judicial Authorities while the investigation continues. The company’s customers have been informed.