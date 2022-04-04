Runaway brides race through Ieper

Els Lucienne, who owns a bridalwear store, staged the first edition of the run in 2019 to celebrate ten years in business. “It was my way of thanking my customers and of doing something for the Think Pink breast cancer charity. Recently I was contacted by Sien, who lost her husband to cancer. She asked me to organise a rerun to raise cash for the cancer charity Kom op tegen kanker” explains Lucienne. “When we heard her story, we were all terribly moved and decided we all wanted to do something.”

Els says organising the event involves a lot of work and you have to hear an awful lot of painful stories: “Every volunteer was affected by cancer in a different way”.

In 2019 160 walkers and runners too part. It raised 7,500 euros. This year nearly 300 people participated. 10,000 euros is the target, but Els hopes they make 15,000.

The monies raised will go to the cancer charity Kom op tegen kanker and the local Yperman Hospital.

Pieter and Tanica got hitched in 2019 but donned their wedding clothes again yesterday. “We took part last time too! Usually you only wear the gear once on your wedding day so it’s nice to be able to put it on again” says Tanica.

The couple walked the route with their nine-month-old son in a baby buggy. Pieter lost a brother to cancer and that provides extra motivation.