Ships to be fuelled with hydrogen at the Port of Ostend

The filling station is the result of co-operation between the offshore wind turbine company Parkwind and offshore windfarm support business GEOxyz. “They are having a number of ships that run on hydrogen constructed” says Charlotte Verkeyn, President of the Port of Ostend. “These ships have to be able to fill up somewhere. That’s why planning permission for a hydrogen distribution station has been applied for. It’s important that ships like these are able to fill up in the Port of Ostend”.

Initially the station will be able to process 4 ships a day. The vessels in question take maintenance crews out to the windfarms. The ships are currently being modified to make them hydrogen hybrids.

“We want to expand the project to include other applications: vehicles that don’t take to the high seas will also be able to fill up here” says Verkeyn. Construction on the station starts at the beginning of next year.