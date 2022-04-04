Strike looms at Ryanair

The Christian union has given official notification of possible strike action. The current collective labour agreement lapsed at the end of March. This agreement was reached in 2019 after the company accepted to comply with Belgian labour laws that meant stewards and stewardesses would get a minimum monthly wage no matter how many hours they flew.

The two parties are still far apart in the talks. According to the Christian union Ryanair says aviation is in crisis while the union believes profit forecasts should allow for improved conditions for cabin staff.

The unions are also unhappy because they say that 3 years on Ryanair is still not complying with several basic conditions. The unions claim there are problems with the documentation the company needs to provide to social security while staff are having to pay for their own annual medical check-ups.

The union is prepared to give the company a further opportunity “to negotiate seriously”. If that doesn’t materialise strike action this week is possible.

Ryanair employs 400 cabin crew staff at Zaventem and Charleroi. The strike threat doesn’t directly involve pilots.