Thermal cameras: airports fined for data law breaches

The checks were carried out during peaks in the epidemic. People with a body temperature of over 38°C were subjected to thorough checks and had to fill out a questionnaire detailing symptoms of Covid. The results were also kept.

The disputes chamber of the data protection agency ruled that there was no legal basis for temperature checks, especially among people who were subjected to a second test after the camera indicated a body temperature in excess of 38°C.

A 200,000 euro fine has been meted out to Brussels Airport. Charleroi gets a 100,000 euro fine.

The GBA ruled that as sensitive medical data were concerned the results could only be processed in a very limited number of exceptional cases. Legislation on body temperature measurements was hastily introduced, but the companies didn’t comply with other existing laws. Moreover the travelling public wasn’t sufficiently informed.