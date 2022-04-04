Train stopped after woman goes into labour
A passenger on the Eupen – Leuven service pulled the emergency cord yesterday afternoon after a highly pregnant woman went into labour on the train. The train came to a standstill outside Hoegaarden (Flemish Brabant).
Bart Crols of rail company NMBS takes up the story. “It happened around 12:45. After the passengers discussed the matter with the conductor the decision was taken to press on to Leuven Station, where it would be easier for the woman to be handed over to emergency services”.
At present no further details of the incident have been made public. We trust mother and baby are doing fine.