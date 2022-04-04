Wins for all the top 3 teams

On Saturday Sint-Truiden enjoyed a 0-2 win away at Zulte Waregem. There was a win too for KV Mechelen. Malinwa beat KV Kortrijk 3-2 in what was an exciting match to watch.

Later KV Oostende draw 2-2 at home against RFC Seraing. Now certain to finish second to bottom Seraing will have to play the team that will finish second in the Second Division RWDM over two legs later this month to decide which of them will play in next season’s First Division.

Royal Antwerp FC remain in third place thanks to a 0-1 away win against Oud Heverlee Leuven.

On Sunday the league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise enjoyed a 1-3 victory away at Standard de Liège.

AA Gent slip out of the top 4 after only drawing 2-2 away against Cercle Brugge. The match was marked by moving tributes to the Cercle keeper Miguel Van Damme, who died last week aged just 28.

On Sunday evening RSC Anderlecht moved back up in to the top 4 thanks to an impressive 4-0 win against Sporting Charleroi. In the last game of the weekend Racing Genk assured themselves of a top 8 place with a 5-0 home win against KAS Eupen.