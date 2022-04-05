“Make treatment for sex offenders mandatory”

539 sex offenders are currently in prisons in Brussels and Flanders. Ms Demir says that if we leave sex offenders to their lot during their sentence, they may pose an even greater threat to society when they are released than before their conviction. A close follow-up while they serve their sentence will prevent repeat offences and benefit society as a whole.

Ms Demir intends to implement ten recommendations made by scientists at the Free University of Brussels and the University Forensic Centre after they examined existing guidance and treatment.

Recommendations include separate prison wings for sex offenders. Research in the UK showed that this approach means offenders have more opportunities of therapy that has a greater chance of being successful.

A risk analysis should identify how large the chance is that a sex offender becomes a repeat offender. Risk analysis also needs to be repeated regularly even after release. It should be used to decide on mandatory treatment. Currently treatment is voluntary. Ms Demir urgently wants federal law to be changed. She points to research that shows offenders are 37% less likely to repeat offend after treatment.

The Flemish justice minister favours big investments in treatment and guidance following release. The expertise is present but treatment is not available to all at the minute. Offenders often have to wait years before they can embark on a treatment.