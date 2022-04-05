Exciting new attraction in Knokke

The heavy print on canvas shows a man in a fire suit. It measures 105 metres in length and 68 metres in width and weighs an amazing 3,000 kilos.

CLOSER is the name of this art project. Wim Tellier: “You see an individual, a guy in a fire suit adopting a very self-assured posture. He seems invincible, as if nothing can touch him. But that is merely an illusion because in a second phase the man is given a completely different aspect. The suit will be perforated in May and sunflowers will grow through the holes to counter the man’s self-confidence. The biological flower seeds will overpower him and eventually grow all over him. In a third phase the whole suit will be recycled".

In this work Tellier is focusing on under and overestimation, the corona pandemic, climate change and the appearance of invincibility.

“I integrate photos into surroundings and create installations like this. There is always a message. If you spend two or three years on an installation, it’s good to be at one with the message”.

You can go and see the progress of the project till 4 September. The canvas is located in a meadow between Kalvekeetdijk 258 and the biological food wood of Hospital AZ Zeno. Entrance is free. There is also a handy viewing tower.