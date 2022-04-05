Food safety warning issued over Ferrero chocolate eggs

The FAVV says some of the eggs may have been contaminated with the bacteria.

“At present no cases of salmonella infection can be linked to this outbreak with 100% certainty” says the FAVV’s Hélène Bonte. “We are examining a number of suspect cases in co-operation with community health authorities and the health science institute”.

The warning affects Kinder Surprise 20 gr and 3x20 gr with best before date between 11/07/22 and 7/10/22.

Kinder Surprise Maxi with best before date between 10/08/22 and 10/09/22.

Schoko-Bons with best before date between 10/08/22 and 10/09/22 and Kinder Mini Eggs with best before between 10/08/22 and 10/09/22.

All products are believed to be produced on the same production line in Arlon.

The FAVV is still investigating which ingredient exactly is contaminated. Bonte says Salmonella may occur on dry products produced in humid conditions.

The FAVV is urging everybody to check their cupboards as chocolate eggs are popular at Easter and not to take any chances by eating any of the listed products.

Anybody who has already consumed one of the products shouldn’t be too worried. Usually a salmonella infection quickly clears up without any treatment. Bonte says that in cases that involve people at risk i.e. young children or people with reduced immunity a doctor should be consulted.