Infrared tubes protect West Flemish vines

Frost caused worries for many Flemish winegrowers in recent days, but Peter Dael of Dranouter slept on both ears without any problems. He has protected his vines with infrared bulbs that keep them warm.

His vineyard includes an area extremely vulnerable to frost. In 2017 sixty percent of the vines in that area were destroyed by frost: some 1,300 young vine plants.

“It’s a relatively low-lying area where the cold persists. In recent years, like other growers, I used firepots and treated the vines with protein to give them more resistance, but it was expensive and involved a lot of work at night”.

Peter heard about a system used in the Ghent area that employs infrared tubes. The heat they radiate ensures the vines don’t freeze. “I had the equipment supplied just in time because we haven’t had problems with a frost at night so early in the year ever before” explains the winegrower. “There are 1,200 metres of infrared tubes and a further 1,200 metres of extension cable. It required an investment of 6,000 euros”.

Peter believes it’s a sound investment as during the past five years frost cost him 20,000 euros in lost earnings. “Global warming means we need to protect the plants several nights each spring. I usually need some 150 firepots costing 1,500 euros a night!”

Peter runs the system on electricity. It’s not cheap but more sustainable and less polluting than the firepots. The system is triggered by a local weather station when the temperature falls to 1°C. Without the system he would already be 3,000 euros out of pocket due to frost damage.