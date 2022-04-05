COVID-19 patients in hospital top 3,000

During the week to 1 April on average 10,351 positive test results were recorded in Belgium each day. This is 8% down on the figures for the previous 7-day period.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised is up. During the week to 4 April an average of 216 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This figure that only includes those admitted specifically because they had become ill with COVID-19 is 4% up on the previous week.

On 4 April there were 3,071 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure includes all patients that have the virus, including those that were initially admitted for treatment of other ailments.

185 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Figures for critical care patients have been on the rise since the beginning of April and the average is up 9% on the week.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying has risen. During the week to 1 April an average of 23 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 9% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic a total of 30,908 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

The average number of tests carried out each day in the week to 1 April, 38,902, was 1% up on the previous week. Of those tested 29.2% tested positive for the virus, a fall of 1.9 percentage points on the previous 7-day period.

Between 26 March and 1 April the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 1.01. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 101 others.