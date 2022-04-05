Salmonella alert: Ferrero chocolate eggs being recalled

The FAVV has advised against consumption of following products: Kinder Surprise 20 gr and 3x20 gr with best before date between 11/07/22 and 7/10/22; Kinder Surprise Maxi with best before date between 10/08/22 and 10/09/22; Schoko-Bons with best before date between 10/08/22 and 10/09/22 and Kinder Mini Eggs with best before date between 10/08/22 and 10/09/22.

Ferrero has agreed with the FAVV that the products can be returned to the shop.

Salmonella infections are being linked to Ferrero eggs in several countries, but the link still needs to be confirmed here. The Swedish food safety agency speaks of 125 salmonella infections in Sweden, the UK, Ireland, France and Germany all being linked to chocolate eggs produced by Ferrero at its plant in Arlon (Luxembourg Province).

In Belgium the link still needs to be established. The Flemish Care and Health Agency is examining 16 cases identified by the National Reference Lab for Salmonella. The lab examined recent samples sent in by GPs and selected those that could be connected with chocolate products.

The Flemish Care and Health Agency intends to contact the people involved and question them about recent eating habits. The Reference Lab will carry out genetic research on samples to see if they are linked to infections abroad.

FAVV can be contacted on 0800 13 550.