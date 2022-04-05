Teenagers attack conductor over face covering

The fracas occurred on the platform where a train conductor confronted four teenagers aged 13 to 15 in connection with mandatory masking on public transport.

One of the teenagers gave the conductor a push. He responded and it then came to blows. The conductor was in such a bad way that he needed to be taken to hospital to get checked out.

The four teenagers from the neighbouring town of Poperinge have all been identified and can look forward to a police questioning. The incident has been recorded on CCTV footage.