“Rape as a deliberate strategy of war”

Touquet is a professor of social sciences, who carries out research into the victims of sexual violence linked to conflict. She points out that similar allegations were made during the war in eastern Ukraine that started in 2014.

She maintains that dehumanising rhetoric emanating from Moscow is instrumental in fuelling abuse by armed soldiers, who possess great power over unarmed civilians hiding in bomb shelters.

“Rape is often a strategy to dehumanise and humiliate people. They are not killed but are traumatised. In this way you hit the entire community. People are discouraged or set to flight”.

Touquet believes that in the Russian army there is a culture that normalises sexual violence: “There is a protracted initiation ritual that is particularly violent and involves sexual violence”.

“The Russian army isn’t unique. It happens elsewhere, but in Russia it is pretty extreme. You can imagine that in a work environment with a culture like that sexual violence becomes normal”.

“In the Bosnian wars there were up to 50,000 rapes”.

“Men too are being subjected to sexual violence” says Touquet. “For instance during interrogations, but also at filtration camps in Russia. There’s always a large difference in individual power in camps like that and people can abuse their power in this way”.

Will the perpetrators be punished? Progress in international law has been made in recent years. There’s been the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and there’s the International Criminal Court that have all convicted (war) criminals. Touquet says prosecutions for sexual violence are not a foregone conclusion.

“A great culture of impunity surrounds sexual violence. Perpetrators make use of the fact their deeds are hard to prove. Moreover in Ukraine local examining magistrates may not be sufficiently trained to deal with sexual violence that may not be sufficiently accurately defined as a crime in Ukrainian law”.