Ban on Russian ships: what’s the impact on Flemish ports?

North Sea Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal) visited the centre this morning. He says that it is above all the port of Ghent that will be hit by the ban on Russian ships, an addition to the EU sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation following its further invasion of Ukraine.

In Flanders Ghent will be hit most by the ban.

“Two million tons of coal are imported via the port of Ghent. Eight percent of ships arriving in Ghent hail from the Russian Federation” says Minister Van Quickenborne. “They are now being banned. It’s a ban that will be checked scrutinously”.

Gas imports via Zeebrugge are not being banned but this port too will be impacted by the EU decision.

“Car exports are no longer permitted. That means thousands of cars on the quayside are now awaiting a different destination” says the minister.