Belgium braced for second wave of Ukrainian refugees
Since the further invasion of Ukraine in February 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have registered in Belgium. The registration takes place at Palace 8 of the Brussels Expo at the Heizel (City of Brussels). Long queues are a thing of the past as Ukrainians can make an online appointment first. The Belgian Immigration Department is ready for further influxes.
“Originally 2,000 people a day turned up. That’s fallen back to 600, 700 on most days. Fewer people have been arriving since the middle of last week. But we anticipate several more waves, certainly a second wave” says Freddy Roosemont of the Immigration Department. “It depends on hostilities and the situation in Ukraine itself. International reports speak of many people moving about within the country’s borders”.