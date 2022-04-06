Mugged businessman denies watch was worth 350,000 euros

Versluys denies the watch could be worth as much as 350,000 euros: “I bought it nine years ago for 35,000 euros. I’ve never thought about how much it could have increased in value in the meantime. I’ve worn it a lot and it is very damaged. There are deep scratches everywhere that can’t be repaired. It will never reach even half the estimated value. I feel this discussion is ridiculous”.

He explains exclusive watches are his great passion: “I’m a collector of watches through and through, but also a collector of art. I buy items for special birthdays. Sometimes I pay 800 euros, sometimes 400,000 euros. Then I do give it a bit of thought. I never sell”

Meanwhile it has emerged that the mugging was pretty professional. CCTV images are currently doing the rounds. They show the attack and how the attackers threaten the property developer with a weapon and use pepper spray.

Fellow businessman Miguel Dheedene, who was also robbed in this way up in Antwerp, says he recognises the attackers on the images. The attack seems well-prepared and targeted the developer.

“First they aim a gun at you to make you nervous. Then they spray pepper spray in your face. It was cowardly because I couldn’t defend myself” Versluys told VRT.

“The following day I analysed the pictures. I’ve been involved in martial arts for years now but have never trained to respond to a pepper spray attack. You really shouldn’t be afraid and go on the offensive. Just make sure it doesn’t get into your eyes”.