Man, who fell into Elsene Ponds, still fighting for his life

It was around midnight that the Brussels fire service was alerted to a man in difficulty in Elsene Ponds in Brussels. A woman passing by had seen him fall into the lake near the Guldensporenlaan and fail to surface. The woman stayed at the scene and was able to show the emergency services the exact spot where the man fell into the ponds. A medical team and fire service divers attended the scene.

It took the divers five minutes to locate the man and rescue him from the waters. He was unconscious and had suffered heart failure. The medical team attempted a reanimation and once again got a pulse. The man was then taken to hospital where he is still very unwell.

Brussels Elsene police cordoned off the area for a while to allow the rescue operation to proceed unhindered.