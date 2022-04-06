Police cells become escape rooms in Hasselt

The local force was looking for an original way of raising cash for a cancer charity and that’s how they hit on the idea. On 24 April you can get yourself locked up even without misbehaving and attempt to free yourself from the police cell as part of a game. Only 8 of the 11 cells will be used as escape rooms. The police want to make sure that they have enough other cells at their disposal in case they really need to lock somebody up.

Tickets for the event are being auctioned. You can enter your bid by sending an email to pz.lrh.communicatie@police.belgium.eu.

The five highest bidders get the opportunity to participate with three other guests each.

Monies raised go to Levensloop of the cancer charity Stichting tegen Kanker.

“Many of our colleagues have faced cancer in one way or another” says the police service’s Dorien Baens. “This year we wanted to raise cash in an original way. That’s how the idea came about of organising escape rooms in real police cells”.

The game takes between 30 and 45 minutes. Everybody aged over 6 can take part.