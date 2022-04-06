PostNL executives released

Last week investigators raided PostNL storage depots in Willebroek, Wommelgem and Turnhout (Antwerp Province) as part of an investigation into the employment of workers who were being kept beyond the ken of the tax and social security authorities and made arrests. Six people were freed within hours. Three top executives remained under arrest.

A judge agreed to the three men’s release last week, but the labour prosecutor objected. As a result, one further person was freed, though the PostNL Belgium CEO and his deputy remained in custody while the labour prosecutor’s appeal was dealt with. The two have now also been released but must meet certain conditions. The examining magistrate says that the two have provided the investigation with the necessary information required for the investigation to continue.

The suspects have been charged with people-trafficking and heading a criminal organisation. The company can be held responsible for subcontractors that employ workers without informing the tax and social security authorities.

The storage depots that were sealed following the raids are once again accessible. Parcels that were waiting for delivery can now be dispatched to their addresses.