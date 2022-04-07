Footballers pay visit to Holocaust Museum
Union Sint-Gillis's football team visited the Dossin Barracks in Mechelen (Antwerp Province) today. During the Second World War the Germans used the barracks as a transit station for Jews on their way to the death camps. Today the barracks houses the Holocaust Museum.
Football fans who are banned from attending matches due to misbehaviour can serve part of their punishment by visiting the Dossin Barracks. Footballers who have acted in a discriminatory or racist fashion are also offered a special course.
The Belgian Football Pro League started to work with the Barracks at the beginning of this season in an attempt to rid soccer stadia of racist and discriminatory chanting.
Brussels club Union Sint-Gillis was the first to visit the museum with a full line-up. Players were clearly moved by what they saw.