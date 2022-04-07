Footballers pay visit to Holocaust Museum

Football fans who are banned from attending matches due to misbehaviour can serve part of their punishment by visiting the Dossin Barracks. Footballers who have acted in a discriminatory or racist fashion are also offered a special course.

The Belgian Football Pro League started to work with the Barracks at the beginning of this season in an attempt to rid soccer stadia of racist and discriminatory chanting.

Brussels club Union Sint-Gillis was the first to visit the museum with a full line-up. Players were clearly moved by what they saw.