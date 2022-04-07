Prostitution ring suspected of abusing minors in court

An 18-year-old woman and three men were arrested last September. They were accused of exploiting dozens of young women as part of a prostitution ring. Punters responded to online ads on specialised websites. Appointments were made to meet up at an Air B&B in Sint-Gillis (Brussels). The investigation revealed up to 30 paid sexual encounters were organised for some girls each day.

Child Focus has registered as an interested party for the trial. The organisation claims that most of the victims are girls and young women in vulnerable situations. “Some are runaways. Others have no ties and form ideal victims for gangs like these” says lawyer Tom Michel. “This was a well organised network that knew how to stay beyond the ken of the authorities. It’s only when underage victims contacted Child Focus that the abuse came to light”.

Brussels prosecutors are seeking stiff sentences for three of the defendants. The woman and one of the male defendants risk 6 years in jail. The prosecutor is seeking a ten-year sentence for the main suspect, who already has convictions for violent theft.

“He’s a danger to society. There is only one place for him: prison” say prosecutors.

A fourth defendant risks 30 months in jail.