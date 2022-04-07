Salmonella contamination discovered at Ferrero on 15 December

Ferrero now confirms that a salmonella contamination occurred at its Arlon plant in Belgium. This was discovered on 15 December. A filter to two reservoirs containing ingredients is the culprit. Ferrero says that chocolate products that had been produced including Kinder Surprise eggs were not allowed to leave the plant.

This week it emerged that dozens of people across the continent of Europe had come down with a salmonella infection that was being linked to Ferrero products.

People who have bought Kinder Surprise eggs and other products can return them to the manufacturer or the shop for a refund. The following items are affected: Kinder Surprise 20 gr and 3x20 gr with best before date between 11/07/22 and 7/10/22; Kinder Surprise Maxi with best before date between 10/08/22 and 10/09/22; Schoko-Bons with best before date between 10/08/22 and 10/09/22 and Kinder Mini Eggs with best before date between 10/08/22 and 10/09/22.

Belgian consumer affairs secretary De Bleeker has reminded the food distribution industry of its obligation to refund products being returned. She has also warned that supermarkets that provide inaccurate or misleading information risk fines of up to 80,000 euros. She has also called on Ferrero to provide clear information about consumers’ rights.