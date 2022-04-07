Yellow weather warning till Thursday night

After a rain front crossed the country this morning clearer weather will move in this afternoon and it should remain dry to start off with, but soon scattered showers will appear, especially in northern parts. Highs not in excess of 12°C.

The code yellow weather warning for wind till Thursday night applies to the entire country. Code yellow means people should be vigilant for weather conditions, in this case for wind.

Tonight will be heavy overcast with the odd shower and lows of 1°C in Upper Belgium and 6°C on the coast.

More overcast skies on Friday with showers in the afternoon. Heavy rain bursts in southern parts. Highs of 2°C in Upper Belgium rising to 8°C on the Flemish coast.