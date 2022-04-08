Corona Commissioner and GEMS call it a day

In addition to the work of the Corona Commissioner and his staff, the GEMS group of experts that has advised the government on coronavirus policy for more than 2 years is also ceasing its work from today. However, it will remain on standby to, if necessary, advise the government if the virus flares up again, or if a new coronavirus variant emerges that poses a particular threat to public health.

Last week GEMS submitted a report to the Corona Commission in which it suggested a return to Code Orange on the Corona Barometer. This would entail a tightening of the coronavirus restrictions. However, among the country’s politicians there is no appetite for a return to the use of the Covid Safe Ticket, the wearing of face coverings in shops and other restrictions that a return to Code Orange would entail. Furthermore, Mr Facon has himself stated that the “current situation is clearly yellow” and that the Code Yellow measures currently in force are sufficient to keep the pandemic under control at this stage.

The Consultative Committee that is made up of Belgium’s federal, regional and language community governments will meet again on Friday 22 April to discuss the restrictions still in place and whether any additional measures are required.