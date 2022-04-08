Coronavirus figures falling
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show falls in the number of new infections with the virus that are being recorded. Meanwhile, the number of people with the virus that are being hospitalised is also down and the basic reproductive rate for the virus is back under 1. However, there is a slight increase in the number of people with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals and the 7-day average for deaths is also up slightly.
During the week from 28 March to 3 April an average of 9,658 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 14% on the average for the previous 7-day period (21 to 27 March).
The number of hospital admissions of people with COVID-19 is down too. During the week from 1 to 7 April an average of 215 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium each day. This is down 2% on the average number of hospital admissions during the previous week. This figure includes only those admitted to hospital specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19.
On Thursday 7 April a total of 3,073 patients with COVID-19 were being cared for in Belgian hospitals. This figure that includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus, including those hospitalised for treatment on other ailments, is 3% up on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 176 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. This is 2% more than was the case a week ago.
During the week from 28 March to 3 April an average of 24 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 3% on the average number of deaths during the previous week (21 to 27 March). Since the onset of the pandemic more than 2 years ago a total of 30,997 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.