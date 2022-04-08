Coronavirus figures falling

During the week from 28 March to 3 April an average of 9,658 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 14% on the average for the previous 7-day period (21 to 27 March).

The number of hospital admissions of people with COVID-19 is down too. During the week from 1 to 7 April an average of 215 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium each day. This is down 2% on the average number of hospital admissions during the previous week. This figure includes only those admitted to hospital specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19.

On Thursday 7 April a total of 3,073 patients with COVID-19 were being cared for in Belgian hospitals. This figure that includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus, including those hospitalised for treatment on other ailments, is 3% up on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 176 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. This is 2% more than was the case a week ago.

During the week from 28 March to 3 April an average of 24 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 3% on the average number of deaths during the previous week (21 to 27 March). Since the onset of the pandemic more than 2 years ago a total of 30,997 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.