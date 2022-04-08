Diplomatic passport for “Muscles from Brussels”
The authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have issued the Brussels-born actor Jean-Claude Van Damme with a diplomatic passport. From now on the man known as “Muscles from Brussels” also enjoy the status of the African country’s ambassador for youth and biodiversity.
Jean-Claude Van Damme’s new Ambassador status is more than just symbolic. The Congolese authorities have given the Belgian actor the task of promoting RDC abroad and attracting investors to invest in agriculture in the country.
He will also use his global fame to help protect RDC’s forests and the country’s local fauna and flora. The Democratic Republic of Congo hopes to put itself forward as a country that attaches great importance to the issue of climate change.
International stars
On receiving his diplomatic passport Jean-Claude Van Damme said that he intends to convince international stars such as Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger Jackie Chan "and many other" that Congo is a safe country.
He also alluded to figures such as Jennifer Lopez, Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. Jean-Claude Van Damme says that he is taking up the position of ambassador on a voluntary basis. The Belgian actor has previously expressed support for the Congolese government and met the Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi last year.