Ferrero did not notify Food Safety Agency when it discovered salmonella at its factory

However, FAVV’s Hélène Bonte said on Thursday that "It is not necessary to do so if they believe that the contamination issue can be resolved internally, we are now investigating whether the risks were correctly assessed". Meanwhile, Ferrero has said that any chocolate that might have been contaminated had been blocked at the factory and should not have left. It is now being investigated how, despite this, some of the contaminated chocolate was able to leave the factory.

At the beginning of this week a call was issued to return Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs after dozens of people across Europe became infected with salmonella. They had eaten Kinder Surprise chocolate produced at from the Ferrero factory in Arlon. After a long silence about the contamination issue, Ferrero said on Thursday that the source of the contamination had located in a filter.

The company added that as soon as the contamination issue had been identified the order was given to block any chocolate that could have been contaminated. How despite this some contaminated chocolate was able to leave the factory is now the subject of an internal investigation.

FAVV was also not informed about the contamination "We were informed by our colleagues in the United Kingdom last week that they had been found a link with the factory in Arlon. Ferrero didn’t inform us" says FAVV’s. “There is a duty to report if a company has a problem in its manufacturing process that could pose a potential risk to consumers. But if Ferrero believes it was resolved internally, and no products went out, then they are not obliged to report it. We are now investigating whether Ferrero correctly assessed the risks."

"In any case, they must register any contamination internally, so that we can request to see their report. A risk analysis must also be carried out. We are investigating whether the correct procedures were followed. We are also still waiting for the results of tests that are being carried out by Sciensano."