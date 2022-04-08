Food Safety Agency orders temporary closure of Ferrero factory and recalls all Kinder products made there

On Friday afternoon FAVV announced that permission for Ferrero’s Arlon factory to continue operating is being suspended. FAVV’s Hélène Bonte told VRT News that "We have determined that the company is unable to provide us a complete account of the incident. So, we have no guarantees that the plant is being well-managed and hence so there is no guarantee that its products are safe. A measure like this is not taken lightly".

"The present circumstances leave us with no choice as the food safety of the public is our top priority. We have informed our counterparts abroad so that they can see whether they should also take measures", Ms Bonte added.

"FAVV is closely following all measures that Ferrero is taking and will only allow the reopening of the factory if Ferrero can provide the necessary guarantees that it complies with the rules and regulations on food safety", FAVV said in its press release.