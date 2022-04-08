Man that served 9 years for rape arrested for assault on 17-year-old girl
A 41-year-old man from Hemiksem (Antwerp Province) that previously served a 9-year prison sentence for rape has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a 17-year-old girl. He is suspected of having tried to pull the girl off her bicycle last Friday night. During a search of the man’s home, police found child pornography. He will appear in court later today.
A week ago, on the evening of Friday 8 April, the man allegedly tried to pull a 17-year-old girl off her bicycle while she was riding along Vlimmersebaan in Beerse (Antwerp Province). The teenager was returning home from a night out in the neighbouring village of Westmalle. The girl was able to escape and reported the incident to the police later that night.
Lieselotte Claessens of the Antwerp Public Prosecutor's Office told VRT News that "After an intensive investigation by the police, a 41-year-old man from Hemiksem, soon emerged as a suspect. The victim was able to identify him when she was shown several photographs of possible suspects. Smart cameras had also spotted his car around at the time in the area where the assault took place”.
During a search of the suspect's home, police found images containing child pornography. He was questioned by an Examining Magistrate who decided to arrest him on suspicion of indecent assault on a minor and possession of child pornography.
Previous conviction for rape
In November 2010 a court in Antwerp sentenced the man to 9 years in prison for the rape of a 21-year-old student and several other (attempted) sexual assaults.
He is reported to have only been released 2 years ago as in addition to his 9-year-sentence he also had to serve an additional sentence of several months for other offences.
Turnhout Police’s Vice Squad is now investigating whether the man could also have committed other sexual offences in the area during the past two years. The Turnout Examining Magistrate formally arrested him on Wednesday. The suspect will appear before a custody hearing later today.