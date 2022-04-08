Man that served 9 years for rape arrested for assault on 17-year-old girl

A week ago, on the evening of Friday 8 April, the man allegedly tried to pull a 17-year-old girl off her bicycle while she was riding along Vlimmersebaan in Beerse (Antwerp Province). The teenager was returning home from a night out in the neighbouring village of Westmalle. The girl was able to escape and reported the incident to the police later that night.

Lieselotte Claessens of the Antwerp Public Prosecutor's Office told VRT News that "After an intensive investigation by the police, a 41-year-old man from Hemiksem, soon emerged as a suspect. The victim was able to identify him when she was shown several photographs of possible suspects. Smart cameras had also spotted his car around at the time in the area where the assault took place”.

During a search of the suspect's home, police found images containing child pornography. He was questioned by an Examining Magistrate who decided to arrest him on suspicion of indecent assault on a minor and possession of child pornography.