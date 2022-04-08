Red Flames make light work of Albania

The Red Flames had a sluggish start to Thursday evening’s games. During the fist 30 minutes our women created little if anything in the way of combination football. The best chance fell to Albania when the Belgian defence was led a merry dance after Laura Deloose lost posession in a dangerous position.

However, the Red Flames finally got their act together and Tine De Caigny put our women one-up with a 37th minute header. This was the first of three goals in just six minutes. Tessa Wullaert made it 0-2 on 39 minutes with De Caigny scoring her second goal of the game on the stroke of half time.

The second half saw the Belgian dominant. Tessa Wullaert had no hesitation when she was gifted a scoring opportunity by the Albanians and Belgium were 0-4 up.

During the final 15 minutes Albania was nowhere to be seen. Substitute Jassina Blom made it 0-5 to Belgium. The victory sees Belgium remain second in their group, 3 points behind the leaders Norway that also won on Thursday evening. Our women will be hoping to take a further 3 points from their trip to the Balkans when they take on Kosovo on Tuesday evening.