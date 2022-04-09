20-year-old Dutch driver caught with 60 bottles of laughing gas in his van

At around 7 p.m. on Friday evening a delivery van that had been flagged up as being of interest to police was spotted by traffic cameras on the Dendermondsesteenweg in Willebroek. Moments later, an intervention team tracked down the vehicle and after a short chase, the police were able to bring it to a halt.

The vehicle had been stopped by police in the past. Then too it had been found to be carrying nitrous oxide, better-known as laughing gas.

This time the driver was carrying thirty empty and thirty full bottles of laughing gas. In addition to this 3,200 balloons and 2,315 euro in cash were also found aboard the van. The van’s Dutch drive was unable to provide a coherent story about why he was in the Willebroek area. He was taken in for questioning, but later released.