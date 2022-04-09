East Flemish biscuit-maker Lotus building new factory in South Africa
The East Flemish biscuit company Lotus has started work on the construction of its third factory in South Africa. The official start to the factory construction project was given by the Flemish Prime Minster Jan Jambon (nationalist). Mr Jambon is now almost at the end of a week-long working visit to the Rainbow Nation. During his week in South Africa, Mr Jambon has met with politicians, businesspeople and figures that are active in the world of culture.
The Flemish PM left for South Africa last Sunday for a visit aimed at tightening the links between the country and Flanders. Numerous Flemish companies are active in South Africa. One such company is the East Flemish biscuit company Lotus Bakeries. Lotus has just started work on the construction of its third factory in the country. Lotus’ best-known product is Speculoos that is marketed abroad as Biscoff. However, at its factory at Wolseley, near Cape Town Lotus produces healthy snacks in the shape of fruit rolls that are sold under the brand name Bear.
Lotus opened its first factory in South Africa in 2019, a second followed in 2021. On Friday, in the presence of Mr Jambon, work officially commenced on a third factory that should be up and running in August 2023. The investment in the third factory at Wolseley totals around 12 million euro. This brings the total investment by Lotus in its production facilities in the Western Cape to 55 million euro.
South African hi-tech firm invests in Leuven hub
During Mr Jambon’s visit the South African company Simera Sense announced that it to make further investments in its Leuven (Flemish Brabant) hub.
Based, near Cape Town, Simera Sense is specialised in satellite cameras. It develops and produces cameras that are integrated into nanosatellites. The company set up its Leuven hub in 2020. Its Flemish Brabant offices are home to its sales and marketing departments. Simera Sense now intents to carry out some R&D work at Leuven too with the creation of 10 additional jobs.
50,000 to help restore library ravaged by fire
During a visit to Cape Town University library, Mr Jambon announced that the Flanders will be giving 50,000 euro to help pay for the reconstruction and conservation of the library’s collection that was severely damaged by fire. Half of this will come from sponsor money raised by Leuven University (KUL). The Flemish Government will pay the remaining 25,000 euro.