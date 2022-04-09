East Flemish biscuit-maker Lotus building new factory in South Africa

The Flemish PM left for South Africa last Sunday for a visit aimed at tightening the links between the country and Flanders. Numerous Flemish companies are active in South Africa. One such company is the East Flemish biscuit company Lotus Bakeries. Lotus has just started work on the construction of its third factory in the country. Lotus’ best-known product is Speculoos that is marketed abroad as Biscoff. However, at its factory at Wolseley, near Cape Town Lotus produces healthy snacks in the shape of fruit rolls that are sold under the brand name Bear.

Lotus opened its first factory in South Africa in 2019, a second followed in 2021. On Friday, in the presence of Mr Jambon, work officially commenced on a third factory that should be up and running in August 2023. The investment in the third factory at Wolseley totals around 12 million euro. This brings the total investment by Lotus in its production facilities in the Western Cape to 55 million euro.