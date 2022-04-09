French youngsters killed in smash in West Flemish border village
Two young French nationals have died in a road accident in the West Flemish border village of Rekkem. One of them died inside the vehicle in which they had been travelling, the other died shortly after fire fighters had freed him from the wreckage. Police have long been calling for measures to be taken to improve road safety on the N58 around Rekkem that is known as an accident blackspot.
The accident happened at around 4:30am on Saturday. The two young men were driving along the N58 towards Mouscron (Hainaut Province). Things went wrong at the intersection with the E17 motorway. The car crashed into a lager traffic sign at full speed before landing next to a bridge support.
Hans Van Poucke of the Fluvia Local Fire Service told VRT News that such was the impact of the crash that the car’s engine landed 60 metres away.
One of the two young men in the car died instantly. The other died shortly after fire fighters had freed him from the wreckage. Both victims are from France. The West Flemish Judicial Authorities have appointed a road traffic accident expert to examine the exact circumstances of the accident. Speed seems likely to have played at least some role in the accident.
Dangerous intersection
It is not the first time that the N58 in Rekkem has been the scene of a serious road accident.
The northbound carriageway of the road is a straight dual carriageway and motorways often travel along it at speed. Recently the speed limit on the road was reduced to 90km/h. The police have long been calling for addition measures to help improve road safety on the N58.