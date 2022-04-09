French youngsters killed in smash in West Flemish border village

The accident happened at around 4:30am on Saturday. The two young men were driving along the N58 towards Mouscron (Hainaut Province). Things went wrong at the intersection with the E17 motorway. The car crashed into a lager traffic sign at full speed before landing next to a bridge support.

Hans Van Poucke of the Fluvia Local Fire Service told VRT News that such was the impact of the crash that the car’s engine landed 60 metres away.

One of the two young men in the car died instantly. The other died shortly after fire fighters had freed him from the wreckage. Both victims are from France. The West Flemish Judicial Authorities have appointed a road traffic accident expert to examine the exact circumstances of the accident. Speed seems likely to have played at least some role in the accident.